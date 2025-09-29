Liam Gallagher Teases More Oasis Plans for 2026

Oasis just wrapped up a third round of concerts in their native homeland of England, but before the Oasis Live ’25 reunion tour heads to Japan, frontman Liam Gallagher teased that the band has plans beyond the current tour that will spill over into at least 2026, per NME.

As the band finished their Wembley Stadium concert on Sunday night (Sept. 28), Gallagher said to the sold-out crowd, “I wanna thank you lot for keeping the faith and putting this band back on the map. See you next year.”

Oasis’ 2025 reunion tour kicked off in the United Kingdom in July, and to commemorate the shows, the band has been sharing some live versions of their songs, including “Little By Little” from London’s Wembley Stadium.

The clip shows footage of the band’s seven sold-out concerts at Wembley Stadium and features Noel taking lead vocals on the 2002 song from the band’s fifth studio album, Heathen Chemistry. It joins other new live tracks from the band, “Slide Away” from the opening Cardiff concert, and “Cigarettes & Alcohol” from their run of gigs in Manchester. Check out “Little By Little” live below.

Play video

