Liam Gallagher’s Witty Reaction to Green Day Getting Brilliantly Trolled by an Oasis Fan on Stage

Green Day is having some luck with their audience lately. The punk band previously dealt with an unruly concert goer in Germany, and now they’ve been trolled by an Oasis fan during their set at Luxexpo Open Air on Monday night.

At one point, Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong invited a guy onstage to play the acoustic guitar, after he’d informed the singer/guitarist that he could play the band’s hit song, “Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life),” per Sterogum.

The guy got off to a bit of a flailing start, but then played the song before eventually having to get Armstrong’s help. The singer offered him some assistance by whispering the next chord to him, but asked, “You don’t know it anymore?”

Finally, the guy began strumming “Wonderwall” by Oasis, much to Armstrong’s dismay, who exclaimed, “Oh, fuck me!” The guy was quickly kicked off stage, and the show resumed, but honestly, good on him cause that’s legitimately a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to troll a really big band so publicly.

Notably, Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher happened to catch wind of the moment after a fan posted about it on X (formerly Twitter). In a comment on the post, Gallagher joked that it was the “best song of the night.”

Billie Joe Armstrong Nearly Fought a Fan wielding a squirt gun

As previously alluded to, this was not Green Day’s only challenging run-in with a fan lately. Last month, the band was performing a headlining set at Germany’s Hurricane Festival, and while they were playing the song “Jesus of Suburbia,” someone in the front row apparently repeatedly shot a water gun directly into Armstrong’s face. Eventually, he got sick of it and stopped the show to call the person out.

In footage of the incident, Armstrong is seen taking off his guitar and walking to the edge of the stage while staring intently at whoever it was squirting him with the aqua-weapon. I’m no lip-reader, but at one point he defintely said, “I’ll beat your ass,” before squashing the matter and going back to the show. Check out the footage here.