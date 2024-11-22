Life of Agony Vocalist Mina Caputo Is De-Transitioning, Will Be ‘Changing Name Back to Keith’

Life of Agony vocalist Mina Caputo has revealed that she is beginning to de-transition. The hardcore vocalist took to Instagram on Thursday to share a lengthy video explaining her plans, which include having surgery to remove her “fake breasts” in January, as well as changing her name back to Keith.

“My surgery has been booked to remove my fake breasts, and I will be lovingly living in my divine male self,” Caputo said in her Instagram post. “I’ve cured my gender dysphoria. It took many years, a lot of walking through the fire, but I rose above my misunderstandings of my soul and my spirit.”

Videos by VICE

Caputo went on to say: “I’ve done years of trauma work, plant medicine therapy – the world isn’t ready for that conversation – however… And I’m making this video because a lot of people [are] throwing me shade and saying I look ugly and I look like a man and all that shit. And it’s, like, honey lamb, I am a man. I always was a man. You’re just not used to hearing authentic people speak. You’re used to people spitting lies at you about their identity.”

“So, that’s my big reveal — that, and I’m changing my name back to Keith,” Caputo later said, also noting her pending name change and at one point expressing an interest in telling her story on Joe Rogan’s podcast.

“I don’t wish being trans on my worst enemy,” Caputo went on to state. “It’s so debilitating, man. I feel bad for the parents that don’t know any better, and for the children. I really do. This is a fucked up world, man. They’re confusing motherfuckers too much. It’s, like, let your kids play. Drugs ain’t gonna fix anything. Surgery will not fix.”

Caputo was assigned male at birth and first came out as trans in 2011. At this time, Caputo’s name remains Mina on her social media accounts.

The phenomenon of detransitioning has become a favorite talking point for critics of gender-affirming care, who often use these cases to argue against the legitimacy of transitioning itself. However, detransitioning remains exceedingly rare. Studies and medical professionals consistently report that the vast majority of individuals who transition do not regret their decision.

For example, Dr. Marci Bowers, president of the World Professional Association for Transgender Health, notes that the rate of regret among patients is typically no higher than 1 percent to 1.5 percent. Most people who detransition cite external factors – such as societal transphobia, lack of family support, or discrimination – rather than dissatisfaction with their original decision to transition.