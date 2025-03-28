Life Sim ‘InZOI’ Quietly Patches Out Ability to Run Over Children with Cars

Now officially launching into Early Access, Life Sim inZOI being called “The Sims killer” may actually be a double entendre. The KRAFTON simulation game allows players to operate vehicles to maneuver around the city and, much like real life, “accidentally” smash into pedestrians. After comically ragdolling through the air, the victims sort of poof out of existence, presumably on their way to inZOI heaven. However, before the March 28 release, it wasn’t just adults under the threat of vehicular manslaughter. As a post on Reddit shows, even children in inZOI were once at the player’s mercy.

‘inZOI’ studio swiftly removes ragdolling children, which is probably a good thing

While playing a pre-release version of inZOI, Sims 4 content creator Heeeydevon gave into their inhibitions. Using a freshly cleaned Hyundai, they would barge into a group of children, sending one of them flying across a soccer field.

You can run over children in inZOI 😭



It seems to have surprised Heeeydevon just as much as inZOI‘s developers. Likely wishing to retain a “T” rating, the ability to roll over rugrats has been swiftly removed from inZOI‘s official release. I haven’t been able to locate any patch notes discussing the changes, but thanks to Waypoint resident Shaun Cichacki, I can confirm it.

operation car-nage commences

Using multiple vehicles, Shaun would stake out the perfect inZOI testing grounds, ultimately landing at Bliss Bay Public School. Once the kids arrived for recess, it was on. First, trying with a smaller grey sedan, slamming the car into the kid was like hitting a brick wall. Trying to run over a nearby security guard yields the same result. Then, with a Hyundai crossover, Shaun repeated the experiment, discovering that kids in inZOI appear to be virtually invincible as of now. Curiously, adults are still susceptible to vehicular homicide, depending on what you’re driving.

Oddly enough, only certain vehicles seem to affect NPCs in inZOI. Slamming into pedestrians with the “Z-Car” leaves them standing and utterly unbothered. Using a Hyundai, however, proves that crosswalks are very much necessary. Subtle guerrilla marketing for the strength of Korean car brands, or just another oversight? Who knows.

A normal, well-adjusted conversation.

Either way, inZOI seems to be enjoying a successful launch, with over 85,000 concurrent Steam players as of this writing. If you’re looking to live vicariously through your virtual self, check out Shaun’s thoughts on inZOI.