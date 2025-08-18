LIFTED Is a New Puzzle Platformer Straight Out of a Disney Fever Dream

I haven’t done a Two-Game Tuesday or Multi-Game Monday in a while. So, to make up for that, I’m going to fire off a few full pieces on indie games that I’ve had my eye on over the last few weeks. LIFTED is one of those games.

LIFTED HAS A HEAVY NARRATIVE FOCUS

Play video

One of my favorite puzzle games is Quantum Conundrum. And much like that game, LIFTED focuses on the wacky experiments of a kid and a professor. In this game, though, instead of a glove that changes dimensions in the room, you are time-traveling by way of an elevator.

One of the most interesting things about this game is that it’s made by a former Disney ride designer. I would have to think that means if they know anything at all, it’s how to build an experience from beginning to end.

LIFTED is a “cinematic single-player 2.5D puzzle-platform adventure.” The story is built around a kid who just wants to get by, but may find himself learning something at the end:

“Slacker Ari Buktu only pokes his head into Professor Raventhorpe’s lab for extra credit; seconds later he’s hurtling through history on a reckless mission to steal a legendary tiara and fix the professor’s love-life. Experience pure movie magic in an endearing story about chasing your dreams and being who you are. Chuckle, bond, and grow alongside the characters whenever you’re needing a lift.”

LIFTED is now available to wishlist on Steam, and a demo is available now. It’s set for a release in 2026. Trust and believe that I’ll be keeping an eye on this throughout the rest of the year. Hopefully, a Switch 2 release is on the table.

To me, based on the early information and gameplay, it has the potential to be a What Lies in the Multiverse level experience.