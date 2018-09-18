Lil Uzi Vert Is Back and Less Bleak on “New Patek”

Lil Uzi Vert has returned with his first true solo song of the year. “New Patek,” released late last night, was produced by Dolan Beats (Chief Keef, Lil Yachty); he lays down some very Zaytoven-esque piano while Uzi raps about diamonds and shoes and oral sex. There’s none of the emo-nihilism that’s coursed through his tracks in the past, just plenty of quick-fire, boastful non-sequiturs. Still, it’s nice to have Uzi back. This is likely the first single from his long-hyped second album, Eternal Atake, though there’s no confirmation of that just yet. Listen to the track below.

