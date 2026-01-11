Lil Wayne Slams Green Bay Packers in Controversial Tweet After Brutal Loss to Chicago Bears

The 2025/2026 NFL playoffs are already getting interesting, as the Chicago Bears beat their division rival Green Bay Packers. For some, it struck as an upset. The wily, unseasoned group with a new coaching staff versus the experienced team out of Wisconsin. Still, the Bears pulled out the victory in the end, much to the chagrin of all the cheeseheads out there. Lil Wayne is one of those diehard Packers fans, and he certainly had some choice words for his own squad.

On Saturday night, January 10th, Weezy tweeted his frustrations about losing to quarterback Caleb Williams and co. in a Wild Card game. Ultimately, he felt like his squad didn’t deserve to be in the playoffs. However, his tweet goes into controversial territory when he points out the fact that the Chicago QB paints his nails. Lil Wayne says this to seemingly delegitimize the opposition, to invalidate Williams’ credibility because he does something so seemingly feminine. “We just loss a playoff game to a n***a w purple nails we fkn suk bear azz! Bare a**!!! We don’t deserve to be in the playoffs. Straight like that,” Wayne wrote.

Naturally, people called out the New Orleans legend for the insensitivity. But rather than condemn him, they instead pointed out his own questionable track record. For starters, people referenced his infamous kiss with Birdman, someone who acted like a Father Figure to Wayne. Then, another person questioned that Weezy also painted his nails once upon a time, which led to a hilarious Friday reference in the replies. What started out as a disgruntled fan after his favorite team lost led to a bunch of receipts being pulled.

But wait: if Lil Wayne is from New Orleans, why is he a Green Bay Packers fan? It’s a bit confusing to any Louisiana native hoping he would ride for the Saints. However, the Cash Money rapper’s connection to the team goes all the way back to Super Bowl XXXI in 1997. His dad attended the game since it was held in NOLA. Next thing you know, there was a bunch of Packers merch at home, and Wayne was officially indoctrinated.

“When you from the hood, towels and all that s**t doesn’t get hung up, nailed to walls. That gets used. So every day I was actually using the Green Bay towel, drinking out of that Green Bay cup, eating out of that Green Bay bowl,” Lil Wayne said. From there, he rode for the cheeseheads ever since.