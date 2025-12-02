Limp Bizkit Reveal Their New Bass Player One Month After the Death of Founding Bassist Sam Rivers

Limp Bizkit founding bassist, Sam Rivers, passed away on Oct. 28. Almost one month to the day, the band played the first show of their South American tour and revealed Rivers’ replacement.

On Saturday, November 29th, Limp Bizkit kicked off their Gringo Papi Tour in Mexico City, Mexico, at the Explanada del Estadio Banorte. It was an emotional first show for the band, as it marked their first time on stage together since Rivers died of cardiac arrest at 48 years old.

Filling in on bass for Limp Bizkit was Richie Buxton (aka Kid Not), per Metal Injection, who appears to be their new live bassist at least for the foreseeable future. Check out some footage below.

Prior to the band’s set, a video memorial to Rivers was played for the crowd. It showed his name along with “Our Brother Forever” and “We Love You Forever.”

Additionally, ahead of the gig, drummer John Otto penned a heartfelt social media tribute to his late bandmate. “Today is going to be tough,” he wrote in a post shared to Instagram. “A first I never wanted to experience. Especially not now. You’ve been there for so many major firsts in my life. Some of my earliest memories were made with you.”

Sam Rivers helped found Limp Bizkit in 1994

“We grew up together. Laughed together. together. Realized our dreams together. And traveled the world together,” Otto continued. “You’ve always been there. The godfather to my girls, my best friend-my brother. There will never be another you. We’re going to honor the life you lived and the love you spread with every show we play. You’ll always be with us.”

“Thank you to our fans for all the messages of support and tributes to Sam. It means the world to us,” Otto concluded his message. “This one’s for you, Sammy.”

Sam Rivers Our Brother Forever💕 pic.twitter.com/bCxGP3OFly — Limp Bizkit Japan 🇯🇵 (@limpbizkitjapan) November 30, 2025

Following Rivers’ death last month, Limp Bizkit issued a joint statement mourning their late bandmate. “Today we lost our brother. Our bandmate. Our heartbeat,” they said. “Sam Rivers wasn’t just our bass player — he was pure magic. The pulse beneath every song, the calm in the chaos, the soul in the sound.”

“From the first note we ever played together, Sam brought a light and a rhythm that could never be replaced,” Limp Bizkit’s statement continued. “His talent was effortless, his presence unforgettable, his heart enormous.”

Rivers was just 48 years old when he died

“We shared so many moments — wild ones, quiet ones, beautiful ones — and every one of them meant more because Sam was there,” the band added.” He was a once-in-a-lifetime kind of human. A true legend of legends. And his spirit will live forever in every groove, every stage, every memory.

They concluded their statement by writing: “We love you, Sam. We’ll carry you with us, always. Rest easy, brother. Your music never ends. — Fred, Wes, John & DJ Lethal.”