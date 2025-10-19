Tragedy strikes for nu metal and Limp Bizkit fans everywhere. Recently, Limp Bizkit co-founder and bassist Sam Rivers passed away at 48 years old. Currently, there’s no word on the cause of death. Back in 2011, he was diagnosed with liver disease and took a hiatus from the band to focus on his health. Rivers ended up undergoing a liver transplant in 2017 and eventually ended up back with the band in 2018.

Fred Durst and his Limp Bizkit bandmates shared a lengthy, emotional tribute to their late band member on Instagram. There, they emphasize how integral he was to the band, both as a musician and as a person. “Today we lost our brother. Our bandmate. Our heartbeat,” they write in the caption. “Sam Rivers wasn’t just our bass player — he was pure magic. The pulse beneath every song, the calm in the chaos, the soul in the sound. From the first note we ever played together, Sam brought a light and a rhythm that could never be replaced. His talent was effortless, his presence unforgettable, his heart enormous.”

Sam Rivers Tragically Passes Away at 48 Years Old

“We shared so many moments — wild ones, quiet ones, beautiful ones — and every one of them meant more because Sam was there. He was a once-in-a-lifetime kind of human. A true legend of legends,” the band continues of Sam Rivers. “And his spirit will live forever in every groove, every stage, every memory. We love you, Sam. We’ll carry you with us, always. Rest easy, brother. Your music never ends.”

Additionally, DJ Lethal of Limp Bizkit leaves an additional comment, telling fans to respect his family’s privacy and to honor him through his music. “We love you Sam Rivers. Please respect the family’s privacy at this moment. Give Sam his flowers and play Sam Rivers basslines all day!” Lethal says. “We are in shock. Rest in power my brother! You will live on through your music and the lives you helped save with your music, charity work and friendships. We are heartbroken. Enjoy every millisecond of life. It’s not guaranteed.”