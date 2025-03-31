Linkin Park Downsize Hometown Show, Slash Ticket Prices After Low Sales

Linkin Park is locked in for several big concerts around the globe this year, but the band has been dealt a big setback with their upcoming hometown show in Los Angeles, as well as to South American shows that are seemingly scrapped.

Lambgoat reports that the September concert has been moved to the Intuit Dome from Dodger Stadium. The new venue has an 18,000 seating capacity, while the baseball stadium has a 56,000 seating capacity, meaning that at best they’d sell out a venue that seats roughly a third of what they were anticipating.

To make the change, tickets for the Dodgers Stadium show are being refunded, and fans who purchased them will get first access to Intuit Dome tickets. Notably, Queens Of The Stone Age will no longer be playing the show, but JPEGMAFIA is still opening.

Linkin Park is also reportedly now offering discounted tickets at $39.50 each for the entire From Zero tour, and Lambgoat adds that two Brazilian shows—Rio De Janeiro and Porto Alegre—have possibly been canceled, upsetting fans.

Linkin Park’s From Zero Tour Restarts in April

Linkin Park’s current band roster is: Mike Shinoda, Emily Armstrong, Brad Delson, Phoenix, Joe Hahn, and new drummer Colin Brittain. Notably, Delson will not be joining the band on tour due to personal reasons. Alex Feder will be filling in.

“Getting back out on the road has been incredible,” Shinoda previously said of the From Zero tour, named for the band’s new album that dropped in late 2024. “The fans’ support is overwhelming, and we’re ready to take this energy even further around the world. FROM ZERO is a new chapter for us, and we’re so excited to share it with everyone on a bigger scale.”

In addition to JPEGMAFIA, accompanying Linkin Park on various dates are bands such AFI, Spiritbox, and PVRIS, as well as artists such as grandson.

Check out the current full list of dates:

4/12 Sick New World Festival Las Vegas, NV

4/26 Moody Center Austin, TX (+ grandson)

4/28 BOK Center Tulsa, OK (+ grandson)

5/1 Van Andel ArenaLink Grand Rapids, MI (+ grandson)

5/3 CFG Bank Arena Baltimore, MD (+ grandson)

5/6 Lenovo Center Raleigh, NC (+ grandson)

5/8 Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, SC (+ grandson)

5/10 Sonic Temple Columbus, OH

5/17 Welcome to Rockville Daytona, FL

6/12 Novarock Festival -Nickelsdorf, AT

6/14 Rock for People Festival Hradec Kralove, CZ

6/16 Heinz-Von-Heiden Arena Hannover, DE (+ Architects)

6/18 Olympiastadion Berlin, DE (+ Architects)

6/20 Bernexpo Bern, CH

6/24 I-DAYS Festival Milan, IT

6/26 Gelredome Arnhem, NL (+ Spiritbox)

6/28 Wembley Stadium London, UK (+ Spiritbox & JPEGMAFIA)

7/1 Merkur Spiel Arena Dusseldorf, DE (+ Architects & JPEGMAFIA)

7/3 Rock Werchter Festival Werchter, BE

7/5 Open’er Festival Gdynia, PL

7/8 Deutsche Bank Park Frankfurt, DE (+ Architects & JPEGMAFIA)

7/11 Stade de France Paris, FR

7/29 Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY (+ PVRIS)

8/1 TD Garden Boston, MA (+ PVRIS)

8/3 Prudential Center Newark, NJ (+ PVRIS)

8/6 Bell Centre Montreal, QC (+ PVRIS)

8/8 Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON (+ PVRIS)

8/11 United Center Chicago, IL (+ PVRIS)

8/14 Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI (+ PVRIS)

8/16 Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA (+ Jean Dawson)

8/19 PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA (+ Jean Dawson)

8/21 Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN (+ Jean Dawson)

8/23 Enterprise Center St. Louis, MO (+ Jean Dawson)

8/25 Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI (+ Jean Dawson)

8/27 Target Center Minneapolis, MN (+ Jean Dawson)

8/29 CHI Health Center Omaha, NE (+ Jean Dawson)

8/31 T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO (+ Jean Dawson)

9/3 Ball Arena Denver, CO (+ Jean Dawson)

9/6 Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ (+ Jean Dawson)

9/13 Intuit Dome Los Angeles, CA (+ JPEGMAFIA)

9/15 SAP Center San Jose, CA (+ JPEGMAFIA)

9/17 Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA (+ JPEGMAFIA)

9/19 Moda Center Portland, OR (+ JPEGMAFIA)

9/21 Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC (+ JPEGMAFIA)

9/24 Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA (+ JPEGMAFIA)

10/25 Venue TBA Bogota, CO

10/28 Venue TBA Lima, PE

10/31 Venue TBA Buenos Aires, AR

11/2 Venue TBA Santiago, CL

11/5 Venue TBA Curitiba, BR

11/8 Venue TBA São Paulo, BR

11/11 Venue TBA Brasilia, BR