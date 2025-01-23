Linkin Park Isn’t Chester Bennington’s Only Band With a New Lead Singer

In September, Linkin Park unveiled a brand new co-vocalist, Emily Armstrong, replacing the late Chester Bennington. Now, the beloved rocker’s other band, Grey Daze, has also revealed a new singer.

Before joining Linkin Park in 1999, Bennington had been the vocalist for Grey Daze, which he co-founded with drummer Sean Dowdell in the early ’90s. The band released two full-length albums but went on hiatus when Bennington left to front the iconic nu-metal band.

Grey Daze reformed in 2017 and worked on some new music, which would not be released until after Bennington’s death. Sadly, the singer died of suicide on July 20 of the same year. In 2020, Grey Daze released Amends, their first new album in more than 20 years. Two years later, in 2022, they put out The Phoenix, a follow-up album that also posthumously featured Bennington on vocals.

Now, Brooklyn Vegan reports that Grey Daze is back again with a new song, “Fake Little Lies,” and this time they’ve tapped singer Cris Hodges as their new frontman. “The last couple of years have been about celebrating Chester Bennington and his incredible influence with Grey Daze,” said Hodges, who has been with the band since 2023. “But now, it’s time to turn the page and start writing the next chapter.”

Check out the music video for “Fake Little Lies” below: