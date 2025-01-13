Liz Cambage Made More in 1 Week on OnlyFans Than Her Entire WNBA Career

Liz Cambage knows a thing or two about money. As a WNBA star, she made approximately $221,000 with the Las Vegas Aces in 2021—now, she’s making bank with a new venture in the OnlyFans space.

Cambage reportedly made more in her first week as an OnlyFans content creator than she did in her entire WNBA career, according to an interview she did with The Daily Mail. The one-time basketball star has brought in more than $1.5 million yearly on OnlyFans, potentially more than triple what she made in her six-year hoops career.

She made her account in 2021, and it doesn’t sound like she misses her WNBA days, noting that the sport always had her heart but it “wasn’t all of me.” She’s still balancing the two, playing professionally in Israel while managing her OF account.

There are a few big takeaways with news like this. For starters, the WNBA salary gap continues to be a hot-button topic in the sports world.

We’re seeing improvements recently with the surge in popularity, namely with some of the game’s top stars landing mega endorsement deals, but there’s still a huge disparity between female and male counterparts.

There is optimism that this issue can be resolved soon with a new media deal.

This also falls into the other hot topic surrounding OnlyFans and the money that can be made there. Personally, I don’t think there’s much of a debate about its ethics. If you can make money, go for it. All of this content is behind paywalls and no one is making anyone sign up.

Cambage has clearly seen what it’s like to not profit from hard work how you should during her time in the WNBA, now she’s capitalizing on her popularity and parlaying that into another, much more profitable, gig on OnlyFans.

Ain’t no shame there!