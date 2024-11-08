Looking for Stress Relief? Try ‘Forest Bathing’

Stress can wreak havoc on the body, but it’s also unrealistic to assume you can completely avoid stress altogether—especially in today’s world. Thankfully, there are certain techniques that can help improve your mood and reduce your anxiety. Methods like “grounding” and now “forest bathing” are two popular ways to reconnect with nature and feel safe in your own body.

“There is actually a lot of evidence that going outside, and specifically being surrounded by nature, can have many beneficial health impacts,” said CNN wellness expert Dr. Leana Wen. “Specifically, there is a practice called forest bathing, which involves being immersed in nature.”

This Japanese practice does not involve actual bathing. In fact, it’s much simpler than that: simply bask in nature “through activities such as a leisurely walk or just sitting and enjoying the surroundings,” Dr. Wen said.

“This practice has its roots in Japan, where it’s called shinrin-yoku,” she explained. “There are numerous studies on ‘forest therapy’ that show that being in nature can lower anxiety and improve mood. It can reduce blood pressure, help with sleep, and even enhance immune system function.”

Forest bathing itself isn’t a new practice. In fact, it originated in Japan during the 1980s when the government noticed a rise in the country’s stress levels. They then began encouraging citizens to walk through forests and in nature.

“Researchers hypothesize that being in nature decreases stress hormones, therefore reducing blood pressure and heart rate and reversing the impact of stress on the immune, endocrine, gastrointestinal and other body systems,” said Dr. Wen.

While forest bathing is of course not a replacement for regular therapy or other mental health treatments, it can’t help to get outside and breathe with nature for a bit.