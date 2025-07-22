‘Lucy Dreaming’ Is a ‘Love Letter to the 90’s’—and It’s Coming to PlayStation

Isn’t it weird how, when you pay attention to something once, you suddenly start seeing it everywhere? Like the FedEx arrow. That’s how point and click games have been for me over the last few months, Lucy Dreaming included.

LUCY DREAMING BLENDS DREAMS AND NIGHTMARES INTO one EFFECTIVE PACKAGE

Play video

Lucy Dreaming features a story that holds more than meets the eye with its cheery and sarcastic main character. In the game, you “explore both dreams and reality to meet all the colourful characters who’ll help you solve puzzles, gather clues and find a murderer.”

The Steam page teases a family secret to be uncovered over the course of the gameplay. And I can only imagine just how dark it would have to get to have the game be so in your face with zing and pep.

Lucy Dreaming‘s humor appears to be right up my alley. The characters are sarcastic as hell. And some of the writing feels like it would be at home in some of my favorite cartoons. That’s always something I’ll gravitate towards in these games. Make me feel like I can sit down with a bowl of cereal and zone out for a couple of hours, and I’m yours.

In the game, you learn how to control Lucy’s dreams to progress through the game. How that manifests throughout the story will be the most interesting part to me. I’d love to see a point where dreams and reality collide. I’m sure Tall Story Games Ltd. has that covered, though.

The game has received a pretty awesome reception since its release in October 2022. So, it’s great to see a release on the PlayStation family of consoles. The more people who get to play a game like this, the more that games like this will be made. As I’m writing this, I just caught the “Lucid Dreaming” pun. Nice.

Lucy Dreaming releases on PS4 and PS5 on July 31st, 2025.