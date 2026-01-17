Ludacris Never Meant to Be on Rock the Country Fest, Reps Say ‘Lines Got Crossed’

Ludacris will not be performing at the Rock the Country festival after all. When the traveling concert tour was announced, the Atlanta rapper was among the few hip-hop stars to be part of the country music-heavy fest.

Now, Consequence reports that a rep for Ludacris told Rolling Stone that there was “a mix-up.” The rapper apparently wasn’t supposed to be included in the lineup. They added, “Lines got crossed, and he wasn’t supposed to be on there.”

Videos by VICE

Ludacris’ involvement was certainly surprising when considering the rest of the bill. Two of the festival’s headliners, Kid Rock and Jason Aldean, are staunch and outspoken supporters of President Donald Trump. As is the only other notable hip-hop act in the lineup: Nelly.

Rock The Country 2026🇺🇸

Sign up now for presale that starts Friday, January 16th at 10am local. Layaway plans available for all ticket types start at $2.50 down.https://t.co/3PEg7WzEsi pic.twitter.com/6n0QhAOPcM — Rock The Country (@rockthecountry_) January 12, 2026

As for Ludacris, Consequence noted that he faced some criticism from fans for aligning with these other artists. Even though the festival does not claim to have any specific political affiliations.

“It’s this simple. Rock The Country isn’t just a music festival; it’s a movement,” Kid Rock said of the Rock the Country fest. “In 2026, as America celebrates its 250th anniversary, this is a place for hard-working, God-fearing patriots to gather as one and celebrate freedom, music, and the party of the year.” (I’ve said my peace on Kid Rock here and here.)

Who’s playing Rock The Country?

Well, even though Luda dropped out, there are still plenty of acts fans will have a chance to see live. I mean, where else are you gonna see Creed, Brooks & Dunn, and Jelly Roll on the same bill? A few bands/artists I recommend you consider checking out are: Lakeview, Treaty Oak Revival, Austin Snell, and The Jack Wharff Band.

Rock The Country Tour 2026 (lineups vary per city):

Bellville, TX – Austin County Fairgrounds – May 1-2

Bloomingdale, GA – Ottawa Farms – May 29-30

Sioux Falls, SD – W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds – June 27-28

Ashland, KY – Boyd County Fairgrounds – July 10-11

Anderson, SC – Anderson Sports & Ent Center – July 25-26

Hastings, MI – Barry Expo Center – August 8-9

Ocala, FL – Florida Horse Park – August 28-29

Hamburg, NY – Erie County Fairgrounds – September 11-12