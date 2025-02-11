kid-rock-is-a-crybaby-who-throws-tantrums-when-nobody-claps-for-him

Kid Rock, who grew up an entitled rich kid in the suburbs of Detroit—and not in the inner city or the country like he’s tried to convince people of at various times in his life—is still a petulant child well into his 50s.

The aging, washed-up rockstar—real name Robert James Ritchie—recently proved this by walking off stage during a performance because the audience wasn’t clapping for him. You can’t make this shit up, people.

Videos by VICE

Ol’ Bob was trying to wow the crowd at Bon Jovi keyboardist David Bryan’s birthday bash in Nashville, TN, by singing Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Proud Mary.”

To be fair, the crowd did respond excitedly to Bob when he walked out on stage. However, as he and the band played, he wasn’t getting the participation that he expected from the crowd so he decided to throw a tantrum.

“Fuck them. Fuck them. Hey, hey, stop,” he can be heard saying to the crowd in footage of the incident. “If you ain’t gonna clap, we [ain’t] gonna sing. That’s how it’s gonna go.”

Apparently, Bob’s cry for attention went unheard (or simply not cared about), so he eventually stormed off stage after saying, “You know what, fuck y’all. You ain’t gonna clap, I’m gone.”

This is certainly far from Bob’s first explicit public meltdown. In the last decade alone, he has been recorded using homophobic and racial slurs, refused to denounce the confederate flag, and made unprovoked inflammatory comments against celebrities such as Colin Kaepernick and Oprah Winfrey.

I’m sure we all also remember a couple of years ago when he shot up a bunch of Bud Light cases because he was mad that the company partnered with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney for a social media ad. Months later he was spotted drinking a Bud Light, because being a crybaby isn’t enough for Bob. He has to be a hypocrite too.