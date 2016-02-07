Games Three Comedians Play Fuck, Marry, Kill in Today’s Comic from Luke Healy By Luke Healy February 7, 2016, 10:00am Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Check out Luke on his website and on Twitter. Tagged:Bourne Identity, coffee, comedians, Comics!, Fuck Marry Kill, GAMES, Luke Healy, Matt Damon, the martian, Vice comics Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE The 203 Biggest Pop Culture Moments of 2023 12.18.23 By VICE Staff Ex Obama Adviser Says Killing 4,000 Palestinian Children ‘Wasn’t Enough’ 11.21.23 By Manisha Krishnan A Private Island, Downloads From God, and the ‘Couples Ruse’: Inside the Dangerous World of Tim Ballard’s Operation Underground Railroad 11.16.23 By Tim Marchman and Anna Merlan The Truth Behind the Viral Amsterdam Glory Hole Voicenote 10.25.23 By Zing Tsjeng and Jordan Mayers