Lunch Box Recipe

Servings: 12

Prep time: 5 minutes

Total time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

10 ½ cups|2484 ml orange juice

12 ounces|340 ml amaretto

7 (12-ounce|340 ml) Pilsners

Directions

Mix together orange juice and amaretto (this can be done the day before). Right before serving, pour in beer. Do not serve over ice (so make sure all your ingredients are really fucking cold, ok?). Serve in a lunch pail, a big bowl, or pitcher.

