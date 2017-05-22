Lunch Box Recipe

Servings: 12
Prep time: 5 minutes
Total time: 15 minutes
Ingredients
10 ½ cups|2484 ml orange juice
12 ounces|340 ml amaretto
7 (12-ounce|340 ml) Pilsners
Directions
Mix together orange juice and amaretto (this can be done the day before). Right before serving, pour in beer. Do not serve over ice (so make sure all your ingredients are really fucking cold, ok?). Serve in a lunch pail, a big bowl, or pitcher.
