Macaulay Culkin Has an Idea for a ‘Home Alone’ Sequel

Macaulay Culkin has been making a comeback of sorts in recent months after years of seemingly avoiding the spotlight. At the end of 2025, he voiced a character in Disney’s animated comedy Zootopia 2, in addition to making an appearance on Prime Video’s popular Fallout series, based on the video game franchise of the same name. Then, earlier this week, the Golden Globes welcomed him back for the first time in 35 years to present the award for Best Screenplay for a Motion Picture. Culkin also just wrapped up his “A Nostalgic Night with Macaulay Culkin” tour in December, a 35th anniversary celebration of the original Home Alone.

During one stop on the tour, Culkin shared his thoughts about doing a new Home Alone sequel with the crowd. “I sort of had this idea,” he said at the November show. “I’m either a widower or a divorcee. I’m raising a kid and all that stuff. I’m working really hard, and I’m not really paying enough attention, and the kid is kind of getting miffed at me, and then I get locked out.” From there, Culkin explained, the kid would refuse to let him in the house and set traps for the now-grown Kevin McCallister.

This time around, Kevin would be taking the place of burglars Harry and Marv from the first two films (played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern, respectively). Kevin then has to battle his own son to get back into the house and ultimately win him over again, with the house serving as “some sort of metaphor” for their relationship. “That’s the closest elevator pitch that I have,” Culkin went on to say, clarifying that he’s “not completely allergic” to returning to the franchise if things were “just right.”

Chris Columbus, who directed Home Alone and its first sequel, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, doesn’t share Culkin’s opinion about revisiting the series, however. In a 2025 interview with Entertainment Tonight, the director said that he thinks it “should be left alone.” When reminded that he’d done a sequel to the original, Columbus pointed out that only a short time had passed between the two films, saying, “That was immediate, so we had the same cast and everyone was about the same age.”

A cash cow like Home Alone was inevitably going to be milked for what it’s worth regardless of how Columbus or anyone else felt about it, though, and four sequels have been released since he was last involved; the most recent being 2021’s Home Sweet Home Alone. On top of all that, Culkin reprised his role as Kevin in a 2018 commercial for Google Assistant. For the following year’s Super Bowl, Pesci shot his own Google Assistant commercial in which he watches Culkin’s previous commercial and comments on it. Take a look below.