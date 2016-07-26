Make Chef E. Dubble’s Soigné and Simple Omelette

You may remember chef Edwin “E. Dubble” Redway from his legendary shrimp and bacon egg roll How-To video. Now, he’s back to drop some more culinary knowledge on MUNCHIES with a recipe that might be simple in terms of prep but will allow you to create endless eggy possibilities.

That’s the right: the omelette. Sure, it’s simple, and you probably thought you were making an omelette back in college when you cracked a couple of eggs together and threw them in a frying pan with processed cheese. But a classic French omelette requires basic French technique—and only after mastering that can you start to get creative with your fillings.

Videos by VICE

Redway calls himself the “People’s Chef,” but the reality is that as a private chef, he’s catered to celebrities like Halle Berry, Drake, and Kevin Hart. We guarantee that when you nail the soignée techniques at the core of this recipe, you’ll be able to make anyone at your breakfast table feel like one of E. Dubble’s VIP clients.