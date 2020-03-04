Man Convicted On Hate Charges Linked to Nazi ‘Simpsons’ Fanfic

An Albertan man who recently pleaded guilty to hate charges has been linked to an immense body of white supremacist propaganda that includes neo-Nazi Simpsons fan fiction and an anti-Semitic version of Monopoly.



Last week, Loki Hulgaard, an Albertan neo-Nazi who had a stockpile of weapons in preparation for a “race war,” pleaded guilty to promoting hatred and contravening the conditions of his firearm licence.

Videos by VICE

Hulgaard, of Medicine Hat, was charged with 13 firearm offences and promoting hatred in 2018 after a bungled attempt to use stamped Canadian currency as propaganda led to police finding his weapons.

In August 2018, Hulgaard was arrested after a Safeway cashier flagged to police that Hulgaard was using Canadian currency stamped with “Jewish White Genocide” and other anti-Semitic slogans, along with a URL for a (now defunct) anti-Semitic blog.

Authorities searched his home and found two rifles with their serial numbers removed, a .22 calibre rifle, a shotgun, 1,200 rounds of ammunition, over-capacity magazines, and hate literature. Promoting hatred carries a possible two-year sentence; contravening the conditions of a firearm licence isn’t a criminal offence.

Photo via Medicine Hat Police

Evidence shows Hulgaard may be an incredibly prolific neo-Nazi who has published thousands of pages about the “Jewish question” and the dominance of the “white race.” In a document posted to a website Hulgaard said he created, he references the charges against him, and said he believed he would have to use the weapons in a 2024 race war, which he also reiterated in his court hearings.

“The choice is yours: total victory or death by a thousand cuts within a few decades at most or more likely years,” he wrote. “I predict that by 2024 we will be in the midst of Race War and will then be forced to fight to survive.”

Hulgaard wrote comments on news stories about him, both on Facebook and on newspaper websites, saying that he was coerced into pleading guilty. His Facebook profile featured the image of Dylann Roof—who shot and killed nine people in a Black church in Charleston, South Carolina in 2015.

Hulgaard told VICE that a combination of being harassed by Antifa members and police officers and feeling persecuted by society led to him taking a plea deal. He said he was scared someone was going to kill him in jail by feigning a suicide, poisoning his food, or using a “particle beam” or “microwave” gun.

Stamping anti-Semitic messages on money doesn’t begin to hint at the enormous amount of white supremacist propaganda Hulgaard appears to have produced over the years.

A Canadian $50 bill with one of Hulgaard’s stamps.

One website in particular seemed to work as the main hub for Hulgaard’s work. Many of the posts are signed with Hulgaard‘s name and in some cases, directly reference his court case. The voice in the numerous audiobooks on the site also matches Hulgaard’s. A video page under his name describes the website as the one place you can read his “pro-White philosophy and fiction available for free.”



In an interview with a well-known Nazi radio show, Hulgaard spelled out an URL where you could find his writings, meme illustrations, videos, and audiobooks; the website is currently down but if you go to the archived page it features the same work found on the hub. In another interview, Hulgaard names his bitchute (a far-right version of YouTube) account, where some of the audiobooks on the hub are also available. A February 20 interview Hulgaard did with neo-Nazi vloggers also lists the site as his.

Hulgaard initially would not “confirm or deny” that he was the website owner, but the website was pulled down shortly after his call with VICE earlier this week. When VICE followed up with Hulgaard he flatly denied the website was his but then sent the reporter an ”article from that website…referenced” in Google Docs form.

An anti-Semitic board game design featured on the website

The videos, books, manifestos, comic books, and board games linked to Hullgaard paint a picture of a person fixated on anti-Semitic beliefs, blaming Jewish people for everything from running the media to being responsible for the Oklahoma City bombing. In conversation with VICE Hulgaard said most of the most dangerous aspects of the neo-Nazi movement—including groups like Atomwaffen or the Base—were created by the government to demonize people like him.

In one of his manifestos available on the hub, the author wrote that a white ethnostate was needed and Jews should be excluded from practicing law and holding office. Hulgaard told VICE he believes society is facing an imminent collapse and race war is possible in the near future.

Other writings include several self-drawn racist comic books, including “Z.O.G. Matrix,” which featured a main character who, in poorly drawn panels, murdered Jews, immigrants, doctors, members of the LGBTQ community, and others.

The author also designed multiple board games in which the purpose was to kill Jews or minorities. The website also published several stories about a fictionalized race war. A two-hour audiobook he described as “The Turner Diaries meet The Simpsons” is set in the Simpsons Universe in which Moe purifies Springfield for the white race. The voice in the audiobook matches the voice of the man identifying himself as Hulgaard in the videos and the person I spoke to.

An anti-Semitic board game design featured on the hub

Also featured on the website are guides to several propaganda techniques, such as how to stamp money with anti-Semitic slogans, which is dubbed “The Bank Heist.” The Bank Heist is a six-step “technique” to “create a permanent, ongoing, circulating message with minimal to no cost and with minimal detection to the propagandist.”

“Each money bill will be seen by thousands of viewers and with thousands of bills the message will continue to circulate virally,” the guide says. “Virulent anti-jewishism at its finest.”

Hulgaard took credit for writing the guide in an interview, and has referenced the technique in many others.

One of the more violent moments—which appears in an “book” Hulgaard has said he’s written—starts with a poem which states, in regards to Whites and Jews, “when we must live, they must die” and ends with a reference to a racial holy war.



VICE also viewed a cache of videos Hulgaard initially uploaded to his now-deleted YouTube account. Unlike the other videos that feature only his voice, these ones feature Hulgaard talking directly into the camera one topics like “white male marginalization,” “jew media defamation,” “the truth about 911,” and “forced integration=genocide.” Hulgaard discussed his case in several of the videos. In one of them, he said he removed the serial number from his firearms so he could hide them in case of gun confiscation by the authorities.

A selection of the work available on the website.

Hulgaard and his defence lawyer, Mike Gilchrist, said that as a result of the plea deal he will be getting a 12-month conditional sentence and two years’ probation—the conditional sentence will be six months’ house arrest and six months under curfew. “It is expected the remainder of the charges against him (the firearms charges) will be withdrawn at the time of sentencing,” Gilchrist told VICE.

The Crown and defence will meet on March 26 to schedule a day for official sentencing, expected in May.

Ran Ukashi, the national director of the Jewish organization B’nai Brith Canada’s advocacy arm, told VICE the organization welcomed the news of the guilty plea.

“This case is an important example of how anti-Semitism and the promotion of hatred can be linked to more dangerous offences and conduct, and demonstrates that the promulgation of anti-Semitic and hate-filled literature—whether in print or online—can have real-world consequences,” Ukashi said.

Follow Mack Lamoureux on Twitter.