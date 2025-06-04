Man Sues Disney World, Claims He Suffered ‘Permanent Catastrophic Injuries’ on Ride

Walt Disney World was not the Happiest Place on Earth during one man’s visit. In a new lawsuit obtained by CBS News, Eugene Strickland alleged that he suffered “permanent catastrophic injuries” after riding a water slide at Blizzard Beach.

The alleged incident occurred in July 2021, and led Strickland to file his lawsuit against the amusement park. Strickland claimed that sustained both physical and mental injuries while riding the Downhill Double Dipper at the water park.

Strickland weighed 334 pounds at the time of the alleged incident, which is 34 pounds above the ride’s weight limit.

Man Alleges He Suffered Injuries on Water Slide

He alleged in the lawsuit that he was dislodged from his inner tube amid the ride and “became momentarily airborne,” due to its “exhilarating speeds,” People, who also obtained the lawsuit, reported.

The speed comment was taken directly from Disney’s description of the ride.

“Disappear into a black hole and plummet 50 feet downhill at exhilarating speeds,” the description reads. “Hurtle through darkness, then emerge just in time for the big splashdown.”

After he was out of his inner tube, Strickland claimed he landed on “the hard plastic surface of the slide.”

That collision allegedly caused “serious bodily injury,” such as “disability, scarring, disfigurement,” according to CBS News. He also claimed that he suffered “mental anguish” and the “loss of capacity for the enjoyment of life” after the alleged incident.

Strickland blames the theme park for his alleged injuries. He claimed that Blizzard Beach staff had a “duty to warn him” of the slide’s “dangerous conditions.”

People reported that Strickland further alleged that the theme park was aware of the “safety hazard” and “concealed trap” that led to his injuries.

Disney has yet to speak out about the lawsuit. The case is scheduled for a jury trial beginning in May 2027.










