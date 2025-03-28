Mandy Rose Feels “A Little Bit Erased” From WWE

In 2022, WWE abruptly parted ways with Mandy Rose. Rose had a FanTime account, similar to OnlyFans, which she was promoting on her WWE-branded social media accounts. When WWE caught wind, they immediately severed ties. Despite the situation, it became a financial gain for Rose, who earned $1 million in one month following her release.

At the time, she was the NXT Women’s Champion. Roxanne Perez — who had just arrived in WWE — beat her for the title. That was her last match with WWE and in wrestling, period. In a new interview, Rose discusses a potential appearance in the Royal Rumble, however, she’s unsure they even want her back. As Rose claims, she feels “a bit erased” from the company in some ways.

Mandy Rose on Relationship with WWE

“I don’t know if they would accept me back. I don’t know how they feel. I’ve never had a conversation,” Rose told Busted Open Radio. “Are they really offended with what happened? I don’t know. Maybe they just don’t want to be associated with me anymore, in a sense, because I feel like I’m a little bit erased in certain scenarios. NXT did mention me not too long ago. It was a promo package; they were talking about the women in general evolving, which was cool. That gave me a little glimmer of hope, ‘Oh, I got a little recognition there.’ I feel like I am a little erased from their Rolodex of superstars. I could be wrong.”

Rose just recently took to social media to blast WWE for referring to Stephanie Vaquer as the first-ever double NXT Women’s Champion. In Rose’s case, hers was a title unification match. So, while she technically “held” two titles, she didn’t defend them separately. In January, Rose engaged in a bizarre spat with Tiffany Stratton over a phrase Stratton said in a promo. Rose felt that she coined it.