WWE’s Natalya Announces Tell-All Memoir Releasing in October

Natalya — the longest-tenured female superstar signed to WWE — will release her memoir The Last Hart Beating in October.

Natalya has been wrestling in WWE for nearly 20 years and has seen many faces come and go. She lived through the “#GiveDivasAChance” movement that sparked the women’s evolution, the first all-women pay-per-view Evolution, the debut of the women’s Royal Rumble, and more.

During her tenure, she’s held the Divas Championship, Women’s World Championship, and the Women’s Tag Team Championships. Despite her endless wrestling accolades, she keeps her life relatively private. This says a lot considering her iconic appearances on E! reality hit Total Divas, but now she’s telling her story on her terms.

“While most children grow up running around with their friends, Nattie Neidhart was schooled in the Hart family Dungeon, in the shadow of her grandfather Stu Hart, father Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart, and legendary uncles Bret and Owen Hart,” the official synopsis from BenBella Books (via Simon & Schuster) reads. “With every body slam and piledriver, Nattie fought her own way into pro wrestling—the first and only woman in her family to do so—to become a two-time women’s world champion and one of the most visible, titled, and world record-holding Superstars in WWE.”

The book will dive into her childhood growing up in a legendary wrestling family, her family’s brush with homelessness. She is also opening up about her father’s addiction battles and sudden death in 2018 at the age of 63, Owen’s unforgettable tragic death, her husband TJ’s near-fatal career-ending injury, how women’s wrestling has evolved, and more.

She isn’t the first women’s wrestling icon to release a memoir. Nikki and Brie Bella (a.k.a. The Bella Twins) released their joint memoir Incomparable in 2020. Becky Lynch followed suit with Becky Lynch: The Man–Not Your Average Average Girl. Saraya, formerly WWE’s Paige, will release Hell in Boots later this month.

The Last Hart Beating releases via all major book retailers on October 28, 2025.