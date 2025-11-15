‘Mans Don’t Have S**t to Say’: Drake Denies Story That One of T.I.’s Friends Peed on Him

Drake has had a lot of slander put on his name over the years. When he first came out, people thought he was a crybaby and every version of ‘soft’ you can think of. Then, over time, his scorn would manifest in gross, toxic ways and he’d still be teased. Whether it’s mafioso, scorned lover, or earnest softy, the Toronto MC would always face the brunt of it. However, there’s incident in general that has gone sparsely mentioned throughout his career.

Allegedly, One of Atlanta Legend T.I.’s associates got so absurdly drunk, they ended up peeing on Drake. Meek Mill famously dug up this information when he was beefing with him on his tepid “Wanna Know.” “You let Tip homie piss on you in a movie theater n***a, we ain’t forget. Real n****s back in style this shit is lit/This that Ja Rule shit and 50 Cent,” Meek rapped.

Then, on “We Did It Big” with John Legend from T.I.’s album The Libra, he seemingly confirmed the rumors. “While I’m fightin’ my own somehow got you home,” T.I. raps. “So drunk in LA, end up pissin’ on Drake, shit/Fuck it, that’s still my brother since back in the trap house.”

Now, the 6 God has finally decided to clear the air.

Drake Clears Up Rumors That He Got Peed On Back in The Day

Recently, a podcast clip was posted on Instagram, where they claim the head of OVO plainly doesn’t take losses. They argue that ultimately, when he’s in the heat of the moment, he never gets caught lacking and that people have to lie on his name for traction. The T.I. incident was brought up as an example and Drake took to the comments accordingly.

“Nuh man never pissed on me in life that story was for the net cause mans don’t have shit to say to get their interviews watched,” he replies in the comments.

That’s a wild thing to allegedly lie about. Regardless, it’s even wilder that that’s even a rumor on his name to begin with. Whether it’s true or not, it’s not the only thing Drake is contending with at the moment. He’s entwined in the middle of another lawsuit, this time arguing that he’s a prominent fixture in the epidemic of bot streams.

Apparently, Drizzy is the biggest beneficiary of Spotify fibbing the true amount of streams behind an artist. “Every month, under Spotify’s watchful eye, billions of fraudulent streams are generated from fake, illegitimate, and/or illegal methods,” the lawsuit claims, accusing the streaming giant of causing “massive financial harm to legitimate artists, songwriters, producers, and other rightsholders.”