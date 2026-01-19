Marathon Bungie Release Date Accidentally Leaked by Xbox Store

Microsoft accidentally leaked the Marathon Bungie release date on the Xbox store. The PlayStation extraction shooter is finally launching soon after being delayed a year following plagiarism allegations.

If you are doing a double take at that headline, I don’t blame you. Even though it was announced during its launch trailer, I somehow missed that Bungie’s Marathon was also releasing on Xbox. But it’s true, and Microsoft leaked the PlayStation game’s release date early after accidentally uploading a trailer early on its store.

The Marathon Bungie release date is Thursday, March 5, 2026. The extraction shooter will launch on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S. According to the leaked trailer, Marathon won’t have an early access version. Instead, its digital deluxe edition will give players access to new skins for their characters. For your convenience, below are the release times by region.

Region Local Time Date North America (PT) 9:00 PM March 4 North America (ET) 12:00 AM March 5 United Kingdom (GMT) 5:00 AM March 5 Europe (CET) 6:00 AM March 5 Japan (JST) 2:00 PM March 5 Brazil (BRT) 2:00 AM March 5 Australia (AEDT) 4:00 PM March 5

It should be pointed out that Bungie has not officially confirmed a midnight launch. These times are based on previous PlayStation-published AAA titles launching at 9 PM PT / 12 AM ET. Because Marathon is a global multi-platform release, Bungie could technically release it later in the day. However, if Sony follows its usual launch pattern, the times above are likely accurate.

Bungie Marathon Deluxe Edition Leaked

The Marathon Bungie Deluxe Edition was also accidentally leaked early by the Xbox store. According to the trailer, the premium edition includes the Midnight Decay Bundle, which comes with multiple cosmetic skins.

Marathon Deluxe Edition contents:

Midnight Decay Bundle

Bundle Destroyer (Agent Skin)

(Agent Skin) Assassin (Agent Skin)

(Agent Skin) Vandal (Agent Skin)

(Agent Skin) Misriah 2442 Pump Shotgun (Weapon Skin)

(Weapon Skin) Overrun AR (Weapon Skin)

Interestingly, Bungie also teases that there is “more” included in the Midnight Decay Bundle. However, at the time of writing, no additional items have been revealed beyond the five skins shown in the trailer.

Bungie’s Marathon officially releases on March 5, 2026. The extraction shooter was originally planned to launch in September 2025, but was delayed following plagiarism allegations made by an independent artist. That issue has since been resolved, and Bungie appears ready to launch the long-awaited title.

There is little doubt that the leaked Marathon Bungie trailer real. I mean after all, the footage was reportedly taken from the official Xbox store. Still, the release date wasn’t officially confirmed and the trailer made its way online through a leak.

However, prolific Bungie reporter Paul Tassi recently confirmed that the date is likely real. In a January 19 report, the insider wrote “Yes, the Leaked ‘Marathon’ Preorder and release date is real.” Tassi also says that the game will likely go up for pre-order starting on January 20, 2026 which is when the trailer will be officially released on social media.