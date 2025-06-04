Mariah May Debuts on ‘WWE NXT’

“The Glamour” Mariah May has landed in WWE NXT. Former AEW Women’s World Champion made her surprise debut on Tuesday night’s episode. Her appearance comes days after she was removed from the AEW roster page kept routinely up to date. At the time, sources within WWE claimed she was on her way to the company.

She debuted for AEW in late 2023 but quickly made a name for herself as a rising star on the roster. She won the Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament, which earned her an opportunity at the championship. May won the belt from Storm in London at AEW All In, holding it for over 170 days.

Videos by VICE

May’s last match was at AEW Revolution in March, where she competed against her former mentor Toni Storm for the Women’s World Championship—aptly named “The Hollywood Ending.” Storm ultimately won the match, retaining her championship. Rumors of May’s departure have been circulating for quite some time, but nothing is official until it is confirmed.

Mariah May Debuts in WWE

May appeared during a brawl between many members of the NXT women’s division that spilled out to the ringside. She cut a promo upon her arrival to NXT, keeping it short and sweet while letting her priorities be known out of the gate. “I have finally arrived! Ladies, you can call me the next NXT Women’s Champion. Because the best women’s division in the world just got a lot more glamorous.” WWE did not refer to her name on television or social media, so it’s unclear if she’ll go by Mariah May or something else.

Prior to her time in AEW, she worked on the U.K. independent scene before completing a Japan excursion in STARDOM. She honed her craft and character during that time, which ultimately put her on the radar of AEW.

Stay tuned to VICE for updates on WWE.