Mariah May Removed From AEW Roster Page Amid WWE Rumors

Former AEW Women’s World Champion Mariah May’s final curtain call may have been at AEW Revolution, after all.

This afternoon, internet sleuths noticed a key member of the women’s roster was missing from the AEW website. Typically, this signifies a wrestler has or will be departing the company imminently. In recent times, it was the case with Andrade, Miro, Malakai Black, and the Lucha Bros. There have been special circumstances, such as MJF’s storyline years back, where he was removed from the roster to play up the bidding war, but he remained with AEW.

Mariah May Reportedly Joining WWE

However, in May’s case, it seems that she has finished up obligations within AEW. Both PWInsider and Fightful Select‘s Sean Ross Sapp are reporting that WWE sources indicate that May is expected to join WWE. May’s representatives are adamant that her contract has not expired with AEW.

May joined AEW in 2023 after departing STARDOM, where she created a name for herself as an emerging star. While she has had several standout moments during her AEW run, nothing is more poignant than her storyline with AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm. May won the championship at All In London 2024 from Storm and remained champion until she lost the title in February. Her final match in AEW was at Revolution against Storm, aptly titled the “Hollywood Ending.” Storm defeated her former protege.

Should May sign with WWE, her arrival comes at an interesting time. Several NXT stars are expected to move to the main roster ahead of the Evolution Premium Live Event this summer. She wouldn’t be the first major AEW women’s name to jump to WWE, either. Jade Cargill signed with the company at the end of 2023 after dropping the TBS Championship.

Stay tuned to VICE for updates on May’s future, whether it be in AEW or WWE.