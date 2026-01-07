Marilyn Manson Collaborator Tyler Bates Leaves Band Ahead of 2026 Concert Tour

Marilyn Manson’s frequent collaborator and guitarist, Tyler Bates, is leaving the shock rocker’s live band. The news comes ahead of Manson’s forthcoming 2026 One Assassination Under God concert tour.

Bates has worked with Manson on his last three albums: The Pale Emperor (2015), Heaven Upside Down (2017), and One Assassination Under God – Chapter 1 (2024). He also worked on Manson’s next album, One Assassination Under God – Chapter 2. Bates noted that he will still be around to support the new record.

Videos by VICE

Tyler Bates and Marilyn Manson have been working together for more than a decade

“Hello, Good People,” Bates wrote in a social media post. “Every New Year prompts reflection on all that has transpired and what lies ahead. In light of this, I have decided to conclude my time touring with Marilyn Manson to focus on my artist, film, and television projects.”

“I have enjoyed every minute working and performing with my bandmates, Gil Sharone, Reba Meyers, and Matt (Piggy D) Montgomery. They are stellar humans on and off stage,” he continued. “I will miss performing with them for the incredible audiences we met around the planet in support of One Assassination Under God: Chapter One.”

“I’m stepping away, but I will be actively supporting the upcoming release of Chapter Two, my fourth album with Manson, which I believe is our finest work together,” Bates added. “I wish M, the band, and the crew the best of success and good times moving forward. Thank you, the fans, for your loyalty and support of our new music and performances. I wish you all the very best for a fantastic and peaceful 2026. TB”

Marilyn Manson’s 2026 Tour kicks off in April

Manson’s upcoming second leg tour is in support of One Assassination Under God – Chapter 1. It also heralds One Assassination Under God – Chapter 2. The forthcoming album does not yet appear to have a release date. Self-described “death-pop” duo Vowws will join Manson for the entire run, excluding the Sonic Temple fest. Check out dates below.

4/23 – Highland, Calif. @ Yaamava’ Theater*

4/25 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Sick New World*

5/08 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Armory

5/10 – Green Bay, Wis. @ EPIC Event Center

5/12 – Louisville, Ky. @ The Louisville Palace Theatre

5/13 – Memphis, Tenn. @ Graceland Soundstage

5/15 – Nashville, Tenn. @ The Pinnacle

5/16 – Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple*

10/24 – Fort Worth, Texas @ Sick New World Texas*

*without VOWWS