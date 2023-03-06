Marinka is a city near Donetsk in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine. It used to be home to around 10,000 people.

But new photos and aerial footage show that the city has been practically wiped off the map since Russia launched its full invasion of Ukraine last year.

This used to be a city in Ukraine.



New photos and aerial footage show an apocalyptic wasteland where the city of Marinka once stood. https://t.co/VGCZBeECAP pic.twitter.com/gLYNiqwsSo — VICE World News (@VICEWorldNews) March 6, 2023

The city has been the scene of fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed paramilitaries since war broke out in the region in 2014.

12 months of fierce fighting now means that the city has been all-but completely destroyed. Marinka’s Wikipedia entry was briefly updated over the weekend to read, “Marinka was a city.”

Ukrainian Marinka in the Donetsk region. It used to be home for around 10,000 people. It used to be a peaceful city. It used to be… until Russia’s war criminals razed it to the ground. Zoom in to see that nothing is left untouched.



Photo: Presidential Office of Ukraine pic.twitter.com/d7xv47jNzq — MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) March 5, 2023

“The city is completely destroyed. Completely,” said Artem Schus, Marinka’s police chief.

“There is not one building that wasn’t damaged. Currently, there are no civilians left in the city because the military administration and police evacuated all residents, all children. Living there is impossible.”