Mars Enters Aries Today: 4 Tips for Navigating This Bold Transit

Mars is officially entering Aries today, April 9, and it’s bringing fierce, heightened energy with it. The planet of action, passion, and aggression will remain in this sign until May 18. During this time, it will be in its “home” placement (Mars is in domicile in Aries and Scorpio).

For reference, the last time Mars was in Aries was during the spring of 2024. I don’t know about you, but that was quite the rough—yet necessary—run for me.

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To help you prepare, here are four tips to help you navigate this transit.

1. Think Before You Act

This is a highly intentional time, so don’t act with recklessness when Mars is in Aries. While Aries is an impulsive sign, its energy is most beneficial when it’s controlled and direct. Don’t act on your emotions without first taking time to process them. You have every right to act with assertion and confidence; just make sure you’re coming from an empowered, grounded place.

2. Pursue Your Dreams

While you might want to think before you act, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t act at all. In fact, this is the prime time to chase your dreams and start those projects you’ve been procrastinating. This transit will give you the momentum and push you need to succeed. Don’t waste this opportunity.

3. Release What No Longer Serves You

When Mars enters Aries, you’re given an exceptional opportunity to let go of the past. It’s time to release what no longer serves you, walk away from people who make you feel small, and make room for opportunities/relationships that are more aligned with your highest good.

While you want to avoid making rash decisions, think about the areas of your life where you’ve been settling. Odds are, this release has been a long time coming. Now is the perfect time to finally cut ties.

4. Stand Up for Yourself

No more people pleasing during this transit! If you want to uplevel and reach your full potential, you must be willing to stand up for yourself and have your own back. You don’t need to over-sacrifice or accommodate others to be loved. In fact, only the wrong people will require you to abandon your own wants and needs.

Use this time to stand your ground and assert your boundaries. Let yourself grow into the version of yourself you want to be, and trust that the right people will stay.