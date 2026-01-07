Marvel Rivals January 8 Update Includes Two Brand New Skins

Marvel Rivals is ready to roll out another Season 5 update and this one includes a reduction to the Pym Test Kitchen food truck cooldown, a handful of hero tweaks, and two new skins in the game’s shop.

The new Marvel Rivals update arrives on January 8, 2026. This patch is a fairly small one and won’t require any server downtime.

Videos by VICE

Once the patch is downloaded and installed, players should be able to jump right into the game and get back to grinding their way through the latest events or finishing the Season 5 Battle Pass while they wait for the new skins to show up in the shop.

The new additions to the game’s shop will arrive the day after the patch goes live. Players can expect to see the following items in the shop beginning January 9, 2026, at 02:00:00 (UTC).

Phoenix – Ice Phoenix Bundle

Adam Warlock – Cosmic Warlock Bundle

Phoenix – Ice Phoenix Ultimate Ability VFX

Exact prices for each of the new skins will be revealed very soon, but are not included in the patch notes.

Pym Test Kitchen Changes

Although the new skins are certainly going to steal most of the spotlight, they aren’t the only changes outlined in the patch notes. Players can also expect to benefit from a reduction in the cooldown on the Pym Test Kitchen food truck.

For fans who haven’t experimented with this feature yet, the food truck is where players can pick up the Giant-Size or Mini-Size modifiers to play around with. There is speculation that these modifiers are a way for NetEase to subtly playtest how the mechanics might work for a future Ant-Man (or other size altering) playable hero.

Food Truck Cooldown Reduced: The team has super-charged Ultron-1’s code to crank out those sandwiches even faster (he seems happy about it). The Pym Test Kitchen food truck now refreshes every 30 minutes.

Visual Feast: Most of the visual effect issues from consuming Pym-ini Sandwiches have been polished and fixed. Your ups and downs now look extra epic.

Platform Adjustments and Hero Balance tweaks

This update’s optimizations shouldn’t have any kind of significant impact on the competitive metagame. Most of the tweaks address minor fixes and there are no significant balance changes to report.

Here are the highlights from the list of fixes:

Avatar Anomaly: Fixed an issue with the Lady Loki costume lord avatar display. Loki’s mischief has been put to an end.

Fixed an issue with the Lady Loki costume lord avatar display. Loki’s mischief has been put to an end. Multi-Form Guidance Glitch: Fixed an issue where hero multi-form guides could pop up repeatedly under certain conditions. Guidance now appears only when needed, no more déjà vu.

Fixed an issue where hero multi-form guides could pop up repeatedly under certain conditions. Guidance now appears only when needed, no more déjà vu. Loki’s Double Take: When equipped with the Lady Loki costume, Loki’s ultimate transformation would incorrectly show the default Loki avatar in combat stats. Now, her true face shines through; no identity confusion.

When equipped with the Lady Loki costume, Loki’s ultimate transformation would incorrectly show the default Loki avatar in combat stats. Now, her true face shines through; no identity confusion. Cloak & Dagger’s Light Show: Fixed a rare bug where using Light’s Embrace and Ultimate Ability simultaneously could cause the ultimate to lose its visual effects. The duo’s powers are back to dazzling.

Fixed a rare bug where using Light’s Embrace and Ultimate Ability simultaneously could cause the ultimate to lose its visual effects. The duo’s powers are back to dazzling. Adam Warlock’s Resurrection Relocation: Reviving teammates with Adam Warlock’s ultimate at certain locations could resurrect them at the spot they were defeated. Now, heroes return to battle where they’re meant to; no more ghostly glitches.

Reviving teammates with Adam Warlock’s ultimate at certain locations could resurrect them at the spot they were defeated. Now, heroes return to battle where they’re meant to; no more ghostly glitches. Rogue’s Tumble Trouble: If Rogue collided mid-air with an enemy using Chrono Kick Combo, and that enemy was defeated during the crash, Rogue could remain knocked down for longer than intended. She now springs back into action with X-tra resilience.

More significant balance shifts will likely arrive in a few weeks when Season 6 arrives. A new hero and new team ups always include a handful of adjustments to balance out the metagame, as well.

Marvel Rivals is available now on PC and consoles. The update goes live on January 8, 2026.