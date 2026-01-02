Marvel Rivals Update Kicks Off Battle Pass Catch-Up Event and Confirms Lady Loki Price

A new Marvel Rivals patch has arrived and delivered the Chrono-Rush event, the Lady Loki Bundle in the game’s shop, and a handful of other optimizations and fixes.

Battle Pass Catch-Up Event Details

The new Marvel Rivals patch arrived on January 1 and was implemented without any downtime. Once players have the update installed, they should find that the Chrono-Rush event is now live. The Chrono-Rush event is designed to help players wrap up their Season 5 Battle Pass before Season 6 arrives later this month.

Chrono-Rush start and end times: January 1st, 2026, 09:00:00 through January 16th, 2026, 09:00:00 (UTC)

Chrono-Rush Event Features:

Earn extra Chrono Tokens by playing matches

Play more, earn more, with no upper limit

The final page of the Luxury Battle Pass now includes an option to exchange Chrono Tokens for Accessory Points.

Season 5.5 is expected to conclude on January 16, so players have about two weeks to take advantage of the Chrono-Rush bonuses and complete their Season 5 Battle Pass.

Don’t forget that players who have purchased the Luxury Battle Pass will have access to it forever and can always complete their progress during later seasons if they don’t make it through by January 16. This option is only available for players who have upgraded their Battle Pass though.

Lady Loki Bundle Price Reveal

After the reveal of Lady Loki a few days ago, players quickly began to speculate about how expensive the new skin would be. This is the game’s first cosmetic that provides an entirely new character model with new animations and voice lines, so there was no precedent.

Fans of Loki are likely pleasantly surprised now that we know the Lady Loki Bundle costs 2400 units (about $24 US currency), which puts it right in line with the game’s other Legendary bundles.

Here is the full list of updates in the game’s store:

Loki – Lady Loki Bundle – Limited Time: January 2nd, 2026, 02:00:00 to January 30th 2026, 02:00:00 (UTC)

– Limited Time: January 2nd, 2026, 02:00:00 to January 30th 2026, 02:00:00 (UTC) Lady Loki – Emoji Bundle

Human Torch – Jack of Hearts Bundle

Take a Seat Emote Combo Bundle

New Animations For: Star-Lord, Scarlet Witch, Namor, Adam Warlock, Wolverine, Blade, The Thing, Iron Fist, and Black Widow.

Available From: January 2nd, 2026 at 02:00:00 (UTC)

Van Dyne's: Grand Opening event and Luna Snow – Cherry Delight Bundle availability extended until January 16th, 2026.

Optimizations and Fixes

The rest of the patch makes a few adjustments to optimize emotes and address some bugs. Here are the highlights:

Star-Lord’s Wooden Whizbang traversal emote has been optimized for smoother movement; no more moonwalking!

All traversal emotes are now standardized to only move forward; change your facing direction by adjusting the camera.

Fixed a rare bug where targets carried by Angela’s Assassin’s Charge had a very small chance of appearing in abnormal locations. Her flights now land “safely” at their destination!

Fixed an issue where Rogue’s Ultimate Ability could cause abnormal Ultimate Ability Energy when hitting a Winter Soldier during his Ultimate Ability AGAIN chain. Power absorption is now precise!

When equipped with the Hellfire Protocol costume, Emma Frost’s Psychic Spear ability produced excessively loud hit sounds for affected players. Her psychic attacks are now subtle; no more mental noise!

That should be everything players need to know about the latest update. Keep an eye out in the coming weeks as Season 6 gets closer. NetEase should release a closer look at Deadpool and the rest of the season’s changes very soon.

Marvel Rivals is available now.