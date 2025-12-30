Loki or Hela? Marvel Rivals Fans Debate Cryptic Lady Loki Teaser Meaning [UPDATE: Lady Loki Confirmed]

Marvel Rivals posted a mysterious video with a new reading and delivery of one of the game’s voice lines. There are a number of clues suggesting that this could be a teaser for an upcoming Lady Loki or a new Hela skin coming to the game.

Lady Loki Confirmed In New Trailer

After just a single day of rumors, leaks, and fan theories, Marvel Rivals has officially revealed the Lady Loki costume. As predicted, the new skin features a new voice actress and new readings of Loki’s iconic lines.

Videos by VICE

The upcoming skin will be available in the game’s store January 1, 2026, 6PM PT through January 29, 2026, 6PM PT. The price will be revealed tomorrow when the skin hits the shop.

The original post follows:

“Aw… Did You miss me?” Voice Line and Social Media post

The original post was released on the Marvel Rivals social media accounts Monday, December 29 and included the post text, “Aw… Did you miss me?” Although that line isn’t an exact match in the current voice lines database, some fans have pointed out that “Missed me” is a Loki line from the retired team-up he had with Hela in earlier seasons.

The female voice and the British accent are giving a lot of fans the feeling that this tease means a Lady Loki mythic skin could be on its way to the game this week or early in the new year.

If the tease really does mean a mythic rarity Loki skin is coming, then that would likely include a full character model swap and a new female voice actor. This would be the first time the game received that significant of a character variation.

If there is a Mythic Lady Loki skin coming to the game, it will be very interesting to see how different the price point is compared to the usual skins. Based on similar titles like Overwatch 2 or Apex Legends, Mythic-tier cosmetics often range from $40 to $80.

Hela or Lady Loki?

It’s worth noting that some fans are also thinking that the reveal will be a Hela skin instead. The reason behind this theory has to do with the silhouette and claws featured in some unconfirmed datamined assets. Skeptics of this theory point out that it would be strange to make sure a mysterious reveal for a standard Hela skin.

If the skin does end up being Lady Loki-inspired, it will be very interesting to see if Marvel Rivals leans into the MCU interpretation and brings Sylvie, from the Loki Disney+ series, into the game’s timeline. A Sylvie-inspired Mythic skin for Loki would explain the British accent and capitalize on the popularity of the MCU skins in the game.

At this point, Marvel Rivals hasn’t confirmed whether the tease is about Lady Loki, Hela, or someone else entirely. The full reveal is likely going to arrive within the next few days, so be sure to check back for updates often.

Marvel Rivals season 5 introduced Gambit and Rogue and is currently underway. The game is available now on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles.