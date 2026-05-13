Marvel Rivals Leaker Reveals Why Moon Girl Wasn’t Added With Devil Dinosaur

Marvel Rivals Season 8 got backlash from some players after revealing Devil Dinosaur would be added as a new character without Moon Girl. However, a prominent leaker has revealed the surprising reasons why Marvel Games does not want certain characters to be added to the hero shooter.

Marvel Rivals Leaker Explains Why Moon Girl Isn’t In The Game

Screenshot: NetEase

When Devil Dinosaur was revealed for Marvel Rivals Season 8, it was glaringly obvious that his sidekick Moon Girl was missing from action. However, according to Marvel Rivals leaker Miller Ross, there is a reason for her omission. In a post on X, the insider explained that Marvel Games does not want certain characters in the hero shooter. Moon Girl in particular was reportedly left out due to her age.

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“Marvel Rivals are locked out of child combatants by I believe multiple ratings boards. There’s also huge branding concerns with creating 1st party footage of, say, the Punisher shooting a 10 year old Moon Girl. That’s not a road Marvel Games has any interest in going down, for very obvious reasons.” Miller then clarified that NetEase actually loves Moon Girl and would have liked to have included her.

Screenshot: X @mmmmmmmmiller

The other reason Moon Girl was left out according to Miller, was due to Marvel Games wanting to push Mutants. “Marvel Games would rather they don’t add Moon Girl by virtue of her being an Inhuman. And them wanting to push mutants as we go into a very mutant-centric period of the MCU and the brand moreover.” Finally, the insider said that Moon Girl would have to be “aged up” if she were ever playable. Although currently, this isn’t being explored.

Marvel Rivals Moon Girl Controversy Explained

Screenshot: NetEase

Following the Marvel Rivals Season 8 reveal, NetEase faced a wave of backlash from players online over Moon Girl’s absence. While the publisher didn’t confirm she would never be playable, users were upset she wasn’t included with her sidekick Devil Dinosaur as a dual hero. Fans quickly took to social media to voice their frustrations.

On X for example, one user wrote “Marvel Rivals is going to hell for adding Devil Dinosaur to the game but not making Moon Girl playable. Someone whose power it is to swap minds with Dino, and not be a part of his kit or be a 2-in-1 character is very stupid.” Another player reacted “Moon Girl I’m so sorry that these are your developers.”

Moon Girl’s omission also sparked a discussion about representation. Many players pointed out that other popular characters of color had not been added to the game. If what Miller Ross said is true, NetEase has actually wanted to add Moon Girl since the game first launched. However, this is instead an issue with Marvel Games possibly vetoing the idea.

Screenshot: X

Although this is not technically confirmed, and is just what this popular insider reports. Moon Girl is technically in the game via voice lines. When using Devil Dinosaur’s attacks, Moon Girl is largely present. However, many players wanted her to be a playable hero with skins. Or at the very least to have a physical model that appeared alongside the new Dino hero.