‘Marvel Rivals’ Makes Necessary Hero Fixes in the Latest Patch

So, Marvel Rivals has only been one of the most successful hero shooters in recent memory. With so many characters on the roster (and likely many to come)? It’s only fitting that regular checks and balances keep the gameplay honest. With the latest live Version 20250314 patch? It’s safe to say some of y’all will be happy, and others? Miserable.

‘marvel rivals’ Patch 20250314 details

Optimizations

We’ve added a “Raw Input” option for the Mouse under Settings – Keyboard.

Fixes

All Platforms

‘Marvel Rivals’ General

Fixed an issue where player names were incorrectly displayed in the Competitive voice chat overlay when “Hide Own Name” was enabled.

Resolved a problem where frame rate affected sensitivity, leading to unusual behavior.

Fixed an issue where messages containing quotation marks sometimes might fail to send.

Maps and Modes

Fixed several terrain issues that could cause characters to become stuck or clip into strange areas.

‘Marvel Rivals’ Heroes Tweaks

Loki’s Deathly Illusions: Resolved a Marvel Rivals issue where Loki’s Ultimate Ability transformation could sometimes cause incorrect camera angles during Past Lives replays. The God of Mischief can now enjoy his dramatic exits without a hitch!

The Thing’s Battlefield Blues: Fixed a discrepancy in the speed of the Embattled Leap across different player views under poor network conditions. No more inconsistencies—Ben Grimm is back to leaping at normal speed!

Venom’s Aerial Anomaly: Addressed a bug where Venom could occasionally get stuck in mid-air after using his Ultimate Ability under poor network conditions. Now, he’ll burrow underground with style instead of hanging around like a confused symbiote!

Peni Parker’s Perdu Predicament: Fixed an issue where Peni’s Arachno-Mines would become invisible when brushing over Cyber-Webs but landing outside of them. Now, her traps beyond webs remain visible, ensuring enemies are aware of the sticky situation!

Peni’s Spiders Sneaky Escape: Resolved an issue where the self-destructing Spider-Drones from Peni Parker’s Bionic Spider-Nest would penetrate the floor to seek out foes when webs were present above and below. Now, these little guys know their place—no more sneaky escapes!

‘Marvel Rivals’ Hero Fixes (Cont.)