Mary Pickford Recipe

“This drink is named after the Canadian actress who was considered America’s sweetheart, but it’s similar to a daiquiri, quintessential to New Orleans.”
Prep time: 5 minutes
Ingredients
1 1/2 ounces white rum
1/4 ounce maraschino
1 ounce pineapple juice
a dash to 1/4 ounce grenadine
1/4 ounce lime juice
pineapple frond, for garnish
Directions
1. In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, combine all ingredients.
2. Shake and strain into coupe. Serve up.
