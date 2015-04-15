Mary Pickford Recipe

“This drink is named after the Canadian actress who was considered America’s sweetheart, but it’s similar to a daiquiri, quintessential to New Orleans.”

Prep time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

1 1/2 ounces white rum

1/4 ounce maraschino

1 ounce pineapple juice

a dash to 1/4 ounce grenadine

1/4 ounce lime juice

pineapple frond, for garnish

Directions

1. In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, combine all ingredients.

2. Shake and strain into coupe. Serve up.

