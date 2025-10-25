Matty Matheson Just Got a Pizza Oven Collab

Gozney calls it a pizza oven, decorated in a way that feels straight out of summer camp. They also call Matty Matheson, who designed the laser-etched artwork that covered the oven, a chaos conductor, a nickname that sounds like the sort given at camp.

You might recognize Matheson as Neil Fak from The Bear, but he’s an accomplished chef and, apparently, doodler. Gozney, making home pizza ovens, has released a collaboration that blends their experience with Matheson’s eye for design, and it looks pretty sick.

hot graphics

I’m terrible at making pizza. I know it, and everyone I cook it for must know it, too, because I’ve gotten pizza stones from several people over the years, a subtle hint that I shouldn’t be accidentally reproducing those nasty little Lunchables pizzas from my childhood.

It’s not entirely my fault. A home oven only reaches 500 degrees or so. Commercial pizza ovens reach about 1,000 degrees, and that’s the secret (along with talent) to great pizza: very high temperatures.

It’s why you should get a pizza oven for your home if you’re serious about making great pizza. This Gozney can reach 950 degrees in 15 minutes—perfect pizza-making temperature. And weighing less than 30 pounds, you don’t have to redecorate your kitchen (or patio) to make pizza night happen.

While the Matty Matheson collaboration is mechanically the same as the regular Gozney Tread Pizza Oven ($500), it’s only $50 more. You get it in an eye-arresting orange with laser-etched doodling on both sides.

The regular Tread is handsome but comparatively staid in its undoodled black or olive green. Only rarely do I spring for the flashier of options, especially when they cost more, but I’m completely on board with the Matheson collaboration.

If I were in the market, I’d spring for the extra $50 and enjoy the doodles.