MAVI & Niontay Dazzle on Electrifying Song “Jammers Anonymous”

MAVI is on a truly special run this year. His singles run in 2025 is something to truly marvel at so far. It starts back in May, when the Charlotte, North Carolina rapper releases “Landgrab” with Earl Sweatshirt. It’s a soulful, sweeping exhibition that combines more bars in under two minutes than some rappers have on a whole mixtape. “I’m on the block like Olowokandi” is one of the most unique basketball lines I can remember in hip-hop.

Then, there’s “Potluck” with St. Louis rapper Smino. The pair lounge in a much cozier affair, moseying through soft, cloudy chords and springy drums. It’s the kind of breezy moseying that recalls everything from The Pharcyde to Wiz Khalifa. Now, the Let The Sun Talk rapper continues his stretch of apex rapping with another one of the hottest names in the underground rap scene, Niontay.

Videos by VICE

Mavi and Niontay Give All-Star Performances on “Jammers Anonymous”

Laron and Subjxct 5 lend a beautiful tapestry in their production together. It plays like the quintessential Southern speaker thumper, humid and hefty in its swing. Niontay and MAVI excel too, as they slur through the bombast with sharp internal rhyming and sizzling and hilarious one liners. “For this rap money, I’m still in the loop, cut a n**** life short like an interlude” goes hand in hand with the Charlotte artist sending women on Spirit flights.

There’s no word yet on if this is acting as a rollout for a bigger project down the line. Nothing indicates so far that these singles will culminate in a proper album. Additionally, these singles come less than a year removed from his last album shadowbox. MAVI is much darker here by comparison, bearing his soul and his personal flaws through sparse production. If he releases a new record, all signs point towards him leaving the existential quandaries and indulging in looser portraits.