Sink Your Teeth Into ‘Accidentally,’ the Meaty Debut from Pro Teens

Everyone knows Pro Teens are a crucial part of a healthy diet! Get it? I’m talking about proteins but I used the name of the band, which is Pro Teens, to make a funny yet poignant joke about the importance of a healthy diet and a good band. OK, anyway. Sink your teeth into this steak of a band from Phoenix, AZ, notably the best thing to come out of that city since University of Phoenix.

Featuring Andy Phipps on guitar and vocals, Matt Tanner on drums, Eamon Ford on guitar and Zach Parker on bass, Pro Teens have created a beautiful punk sound that goes heavy on the Elvis Costello vibe. Their first full-length debut, Accidentally, is premiering below and it’s a doozy. It moves easily from heavy riffs to dreamy, wisp-like chords so seamlessly you risk losing yourself.

“Accidentally is the midlife crisis of a 25 year old. It is a subconscious walk through of their fears, doubts, and shortcomings dealing with identity, relationships, and success” says Andy Phipps, vocalist and guitar player for the band. “They [25-year-olds] ask: ‘Who am I? Who do I want to become? Who would I hate to become?’ In their mind all results are unnerving and reasonable. Not all is lost though, among the doubts within this critical self assessment, there is room for half-assed congratulations and shrugging forgiveness.”

Pro Teens’ debut LP ‘Accidentally’ is out July 29 on Broken Circles. You can pre-order it here, and listen to it below.