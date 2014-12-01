Meet Araatan, the Mongolian Duo that Are Carving Out A Name for Themselves in Russia

If, last week, you had asked me what I expected a Mongolian duo living in a small Russian hamlet to sound like, I probably would have shrugged and then done literally anything else. Now, I know better.

Araatan is the musical project of two brothers, Batkhuu and Batbaatar Batzorig, who gain notoriety in Russia through their collaborations with local rappers. They’ve since began exploring various realms of electronic music, producing songs that are increasingly difficult to describe using any one label. (Though “futurebass” is an easy, all-encompassing term, isn’t a genre or even particularly descriptive. Please do not refer to music as “futurebass”.)

Earlier this year, they released an EP called Nymph on Cosmonostro that gave strong indications of their past in rap and hip-hop. Flush with 808s, horns, and immense low ends, it was a treasure trove for aspiring festival DJs in North America. Two months later, the two brothers have a new EP on the way and it takes things in a not-so-subtly different direction.

Sirens is the exact sort of record that vinyl exists to preserve. Thought out, whimsical, and progressive, it lifts the spirits and embodies Saturday afternoons to a tee. You can stream our favourite track from the release, “Last Date” up above and download the whole EP via Bandcamp now.

