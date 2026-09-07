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Mega Man Fortnite Skins Are Coming This Week – First Look Revealed

Mega Man and Zero Fortnite skins are coming this week. Here is everything included in the leaked bundle, including the Rush Sidekick.

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The Mega Man Fortnite skins are reportedly releasing in the battle royale this week. Epic Games has released an official teaser trailer confirming two of the Mega Man cosmetics featured in the upcoming crossover.

Mega Man Fortnite Skins First Look Revealed

Mega Man Fortnite Override Trailer
Screenshot: Epic Games

A new teaser trailer for the Mega Man Fortnite collab was released today, giving us our first look at the crossover’s cosmetic items. The clip also appears to confirm that we’ll be getting two skins, including Zero from Mega Man X.

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The teaser recreates the classic Mega Man character-select screen. Eagle-eyed fans immediately identified the silhouette of the second character as Zero. Interestingly, dataminers previously claimed there could be a third skin, although the trailer only appears to feature two characters.

Mega Man Fortnite Teaser Trailer
Screenshot: Epic Games

Here are the confirmed Mega Man skins so far:

  • Mega Man
  • Zero from Mega Man X

Mega Man Fortnite Skin First Look

More importantly, the Epic Games teaser also gave us our first look at the Mega Man skin. While the character technically made an appearance in the official Fortnite Override trailer, this is our first look at how the cosmetic will look like in-game:

Mega Man Fortnite Skin First Look
Screenshot: Epic Games

Mega Man Fortnite Bundle Items

According to dataminers, the Mega Man Fortnite bundle will include multiple skins and additional cosmetic items, such as Back Bling’s and pickaxes. One of the most anticipated cosmetics is the Rush Sidekick, which was previously teased in the official Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 key art.

For your convenience, here is everything we know about the Mega Man bundle so far:

  • Mega Man Outfit
  • Zero Outfit
  • Proto Man or Bass Outfit (rumored and could instead be an Edit Style)
  • Rush Sidekick
  • At least one Emote
  • Two Back Blings
  • Three Pickaxes
  • Spray

While Fortnite dataminers are generally reliable, it should be noted that most of the items listed above are currently rumored and have not been officially confirmed. We also don’t have an exact release date yet for the Mega Man collab yet, with dataminers only claiming that the crossover will arrive sometime this week.

However, now that Epic Games has released an official teaser trailer, the Mega Man skins will likely arrive in the Fortnite Item Shop within the next few days.

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