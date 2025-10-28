Megan Thee Stallion Claims Most of Her Haters Are ‘Bots’ & ‘Paid People’

Have you noticed on the internet that a lot of the internet is dictated by bots? There’s an obscene amount of spam messages on our phones and our emails alike. Moreover, you go on social media and it’s those same bots trying to goad you into clicking bad links. Anything to get money out of you. Similarly, there are those in these spaces posting exclusively to rake in money. It’s a wasteland– a space that lost a lot of its luster over the years. Megan Thee Stallion knows this well and she claims it’s a majority of how she gets hate online.

Recently, Meg went on Instagram Live amidst the release of her latest song “LOVER GIRL.” There, she addresses her fans reacting to negative social media reactions to her and her work in general. However, she insists that it’s best not to take them too seriously, especially when she claims most of them are doing it to get paid in the first place.

Megan Thee Stallion Talks Bots and Social Media Grifters

“When I do peep online and see what y’all doing, I feel like y’all get so easily riled up and easily discouraged when y’all know people get paid to talk crazy about me,” Meg says. “Like, don’t it seem a little weird like how overwhelming a lot of Megan Thee Stallion hate seem? Like, it don’t seem right, do it?”

“It’s not, because people are getting paid to do this. These are bots, these are paid people. Like, if you scroll through some of these people’s tweets, it be a man that’s been tweeting about sports for eight years. Now all of a sudden, he just hate Megan Thee Stallion,” Meg continues. “These people are getting paid to do this. Stop listening to them. B—h, they time up … What is there even to hate on? I don’t be doing that. I’ll be in the house with my man [Klay Thompson], with my dogs, watching anime, at the studio.”

That’s the best way she could look at it, especially for the sake of her mental health.