Meryl Streep Pairs Nicely with Food on ‘Taste of Streep’

Meryl Streep’s ability to play an incredibly wide range of characters has earned her a staggering 19 Oscar nominations and three wins. But did you know that she is so versatile and believable that she can even embody your favorite dishes?

A recent Instagram ode to food and Streep called tasteofstreep has attracted a huge following of people seeking Streep-inspired food concepts, such as the New York “Streep” Steak, the Bloody Meryl, taco Meryl Streep, and falafel Meryl Streep.

We spoke to Samantha Hoecherl, the creator of this brilliant Instagram account, to find out what inspired such an absurd—yet somehow fitting—pairing of food and Streep.

MUNCHIES: Why Meryl? Samantha Hoecherl: Everyone loves her! When she accepted a Critics’ Choice Award for best actress in Julie and Julie she said, “I really love what I do, I love acting, and I love to work. And I love food, and I love sex.” She’s real, and she knows who she is. Who doesn’t want that?

Why food and Meryl? They’re my great passions in life, food and acting.

How is Meryl Streep an inspiration for you? I’m an actor. And while there are so many great actors that I admire, she is a bit of a no-brainer—she’s the actress of our generation.

What’s the best Meryl Streep film scene involving food? Ah! There are actually a few that I’m partial to. And they cover sweet, savory, and beverage. There’s a scene in The Seduction of Joe Tynan where she lifts up the covers and pours an entire beer on Alan Alda’s crotch. Then there’s her and Steve Martin making chocolate croissants after smoking a joint in It’s Complicated, and, of course, Julia Roberts ordering her to “Eat the fish, bitch!” in August: Osage County.

Are there any other actors or artists that you would want to make dishes with? Absolutely, there are quite a few collages that I put together before @tasteofstreep became a “thing,” and they all feature actors and artists, from Oscar award winners to Ashlee Simpson.

So what is your favourite Meryl Streep movie? I have to admit I haven’t seen all of her movies yet so I don’t think I have enough knowledge to pick fairly. I am really looking forward to Florence Foster Jenkins though; my friends and I used to listen to her albums in college. She has a recurring guest role on Lisa Kudrow’s “Web Therapy” series, and if you haven’t seen it, it’s hilarious.

If you could have Meryl over for dinner, what would you serve her? I love to cook, which is another reason why I incorporated food into the account. I’m much more of a baker, though, and I make a mean guava pastry. So probably that paired with a Cuban coffee.

Sounds delicious! Thanks for speaking with us! Thanks.