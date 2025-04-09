‘Metal Eden’ Looks Like Everything I Love About ‘DOOM’ In an Extremely Sci-Fi Package

I love it when people put me on to a game I didn’t know about. And Metal Eden is now squarely in my crosshairs. The Sci-Fi element alone would have gotten me to lock into this, but throwing that boomer shooter speed and violence on it was enough to get me to Wishlist it immediately.

“Dive into cybernetic warfare against the machine forces that protect the secrets of an artificial world. Fight a diverse roster of tough, agile mecha troops and elemental forces. Extract energy cores and destroy the INTERNAL DEFENCE CORPS shields to gain a battle zone advantage. Develop your arsenal and combat capabilities to become an unstoppable HYPER UNIT,” Metal Eden‘s Steam page promises.

Wait, did you also get ‘titanfall’ in ‘metal eden’?

I started the Metal Eden demo on my laptop before it became very obvious, very quickly it wasn’t ready for this game. So, I downloaded the demo to my PlayStation. And I gotta say, I’m impressed. The movement is smooth and appropriately fast. And on top of that, we can do some wall-running Titanfall-style. I can’t wait to go find the gameplay clips of this. You know high-level players are salivating at the type of stuff they can pull off with this gameplay.

Story-wise, I’ll admit, there’s nothing there that is gonna grab me by the neck. But not everything needs to be a narrative masterpiece. Especially not as a boomer shooter — give me tight and fast gameplay and good shooting mechanics. Metal Eden does feel a lot like Doom Eternal, speed-wise. I know it’s the least favorite of the two DOOM games, but I think the Sci-Fi setting benefits most from the speed.

What’s gonna make Metal Eden stand out, though, is what it does with its weapons. There is a pretty big opportunity to get creative with the guns and mods in the game. But coming from Reikon Games, the same people who made RUINER, I really have no reason to doubt what they can do to make the gunplay feel good. The demo is out now. And Metal Eden will launch in full on May 6, 2025, on PC, Xbox, and PS5.