Metallica Just Released Single-Day Tickets for 2025 North American Tour Dates

Dad-metal legends Metallica just announced the release of single-day passes for select two-night stands on the 2025 North American leg of their ongoing M72 World Tour. (What’s M72? Have they been a band for 72 years?)

To catch you up to speed, Metallica’s thing on this tour is playing two entirely different sets on each night of their two-nighters. So, mega-fans can get two completely unique sets for a comprehensive journey through the band’s four-decade-spanning songbook. But the two-night passes have already been available—so those Metallica megafans? They’re already all set.

These single night passes that just dropped, however, will allow fans of the support acts (all headliner status in their own right, IMO) to catch rad sets from either Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies, or Limp Bizkit (YES) and Ice Nine Kills.

Two-night runs in Toronto (4/24 and 4/26), Nashville (5/01 and 5/03), Philadelphia (5/23 and 5/25), Tampa (6/06 and 6/08), Santa Clara (6/20 and 6/22) and Denver (6/27 and 6/29) will feature performances from one set of support acts the first night, and the other set of acts the second night. There will also be single-show tickets available for the cities where Metallica is only playing one show (sad. Hope you like Pantera!).

Fifth Members (Metallica’s fan club) pre-sale for the single-day tickets begins Monday, January 13th at 9:00 a.m. local time. Then, a Live Nation pre-sale on Wednesday, January 15th at 10 a.m. local time (use the code OCTAVE via Ticketmaster). Finally, public on-sale will kick off on Friday, January 17th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

See the full routing below. Take your pick, metalheads!

04/19 – Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome *

04/24 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre *

04/26 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre +

05/01 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium *

05/03 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium +

05/07 – Blacksburg, VA @ Lane Stadium *

05/09 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Music Festival

05/11 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Music Festival

05/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field +

05/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field *

05/28 – Landover, MD @ Northwest Stadium *

05/31 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium *

06/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium *

06/06 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium +

06/08 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium *

06/14 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium *

06/20 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium +

06/22 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium *

06/27 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High +

06/29 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High *

* = w/ Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies

+ = w/ Limp Bizkit and Ice Nine Kills

