metallica-is-right-up-there-with-taylor-swift-in-2024-touring-revenue

As if there was any doubt, Metalica is inarguably the biggest metal band on the planet. Need proof? Well, Metal Injection reports that in 2024 the Bay Area-born thrashers landed at the number nine slot on Pollstar’s Top 10 Worldwide Top Touring Artists list.

According to the outlet, this year Metallica’s collective revenue was $179.3 million. To break it down, Metal Injection noted that the average price for a ticket to one of Metallica’s 2024 concerts was $119.64. The band played 24 shows this year, averaging 62,512 tickets per concert.

Knocking Metallica down the list was Zach Bryan, who came in at number 8 by grossing $199.1 million, while Madonna came in just under the band. In pretty much no surprise, Taylor Swift came in at No. 1, grossing more than $1 billion in touring all year long. Fascinatingly, Coldplay came in at number two with a gross touring revenue of $421.7 million, which isn’t even half of what Swift raked in.

What might be the most interesting data is that The Rolling Stones landed at number one on Pollstar’s North American revenue list, while Taylor Swift only came in at number 10, and Metallica was nowhere to be found in the top slots.

The Rolling Stones grossed $235 million in touring, with an average ticket price was $277.28 for only eight shows. The band averaged 47,100 tickets per show, which is certainly a feat to have achieved.