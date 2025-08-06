Metallica Is Playing a Small Venue Gig to Lauch Their New Year-Round Siriusxm Channel

If you need, like, 100% more Metallica in your life, then I have great news for you! The band is launching a new SiriusXM channel, Maximum Metallica, which will play year-round music channel debuting Friday, August 29 on Channel 42 and the SiriusXM app, and they’re celebrating by playing a small venue gig.

Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich unveiled plans for the new satellite radio station during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, which is also part of the Sirius XM family. Ulrich also announced that the band will be playing a small show at Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, NY — sponsored by Hertz — on Thursday, August 28. SiriusXM subscribers and fans can click here to enter for a chance to attend the exclusive concert event, sponsored by Hertz.

If you can’t get into the concert, never fear. The performance will be filmed and will premiere on Monday, September 1, at noon ET. Metallica live at Stephen Talkhouse will be rebroadcast throughout the week on air on Maximum Metallica (ch. 42) and will be available on the SiriusXM app. The full concert will also air on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM channel Howard 101 on Friday, September 5 at 7:00 pm ET and PT.

The performance will be the latest in a series of special concerts SiriusXM has presented at Stephen Talkhouse. Other artists who’ve performed for SiriusXM listeners at the famed Hamptons music venue include Brandi Carlile, Coldplay, Dave Matthews, Ed Sheeran, Jelly Roll, The Killers, and Mumford & Sons.

Maximum Metallica will launch Friday, August 29, at noon ET and will be available for free in all SiriusXM-equipped vehicles through September, giving non-subscribers a chance to experience the human-curated, premium service.

“SiriusXM is going full throttle with the addition of Maximum Metallica, a new full-time channel dedicated to one of the most celebrated rock bands of all time,” reads a description of the new channel, boasting “The Most Metallica Anywhere.”

“The exclusive channel delivers continued access to Metallica’s expansive catalog – from mega hits and deep cuts to live shows and behind-the-scenes stories straight from the band,” the description adds. “Additionally, fans can expect rare recordings, exclusive interviews, and surprises curated by the band members themselves. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or a recent addition to the Metallica family, this is your front-row seat to all things Metallica.”