MeToo Queer Stories

There have been times in the past few days when I have logged on to Twitter and tried very hard not to scream at my screen helplessly. Most tweets don’t come with trigger warnings and it can be extremely difficult for survivors, such as myself. At the same time, instead of joining in with the righteous rage that engulfed my timeline, I just kept mum.

I am a comedian and several of the men named and shamed recently through #MeToo are people I have closely worked with. There is general fear among these wokebois now that I have never witnessed before. These self-professed bastians of free speech have always made women and queer comedians uncomfortable in the green room, unless you happen to speak their language. And at the time of writing this, a female comedian has been accused of harassing another female comedian. It goes on and on. But while I am glad that men from my comedic fraternity are being called out for being creeps, I am genuinely waiting for the #MeToo movement to spill over into the Indian LGBTQ+ community as well; because the stories I have heard of bullying, sexual and mental abuse, and gaslighting from within the queer spaces need to be out there.

At the same time, when girls spoke about guys sending unsolicited dick pics, I wonder where that put someone like me, because that’s just another field day on apps like Grindr and PlanetRomeo, where you get a penis picture in both landscape and portrait mode before a ‘hello’. For gay men especially, the hypersexualised versions you see on TV or film, are all sadly true. Two men in an online chat will reveal way too much to each other, emotionally and physically, and it’s safe to say that there are repercussions. Someone forcing themself on you on a first date is not an uncommon scenario, and there is a lot of casual sleeping around that happens subsequently (it always did). In that regard, a lot of what we have shared on personal chats, along with fantasy sexting, can end up as scandals that can last months. You might run into certain men in urban cities who ask you about your favourite colour or meal, but otherwise it’s just penises for miles.



Growing up queer means growing up with judgement. At every juncture, if you are not trying to fit in, you are trying to subscribe to the heteronormative narrative. Additionally, as abuse victims, telling your story can be an arduous process. There are very few people in my life to whom I have opened up to about being molested when I was five years old. It was my neighbour, a man I wholeheartedly trusted. After almost a year of abuse, we moved to a new town. I hid the trauma of being forced to hold a grown man’s penis. Years later, I was watching Alpaviram with my family, where Pallavi Joshi’s character is assaulted while she’s in a coma, and that’s when it came rushing back. A few years later, I was a fully functioning gay man, but with a secret I could never share with anyone, not even my own family. To this day, even after having come out, I have never mentioned this to my folks, and I honestly don’t know if I can. My one biggest fear was: what if the abuse made me gay?

My abuser went on to marry a woman, and then abandoned her to meet other men, and in the process, ruined her life. She had two kids with him, but she passed away shortly after. The two kids are now being moved around from home to home. Yet, this man roams around free and after all these years, I do not recollect his full name. I have spent a lot of time wallowing in self-pity and anger. And reading accounts of men harassing women online hasn’t made it easier. A friend casually joked about how it’s easier for gay men and women because they don’t have to worry about the other gender suing them. If only they knew.

I started performing stand-up comedy around 2014, and to this day, I am one of four openly gay comedians in the country. I often wondered why more comedians do not feel comfortable being themselves on stage, but after spending four years in the industry, I can understand why. There have been times when producers have asked me to steer away from talking about being gay on stage, and I had to oblige because I wanted to survive in this industry. The toxic masculinity is evident and the first movers in the comedy scene have hardly made someone like me feel welcome. But it also goes out for others in the open mic comedy scene.

Since the accusations began online, I asked survivors to share their stories, and what some of them told me is downright horrifying. It makes me wonder—where did we go askew so terribly as humans that we never discussed the need to reassess traditional gender roles and make sex something that everyone enjoys with consent.

Trigger warning: Sexual harassment/abuse

The names in some of these stories have been modified to protect the survivor’s identity.