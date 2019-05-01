Microdosing Testosterone Can Completely Change Non-Binary Lives

The last time Alyza Enriquez took testosterone was about a year ago. Their dosage was 20 mg every two weeks—which is far lower than the typical dosage for someone looking to fully transition from female to male. Alyza is non-binary, and they’re uninterested in a hard-and-fast transition based on normative physical criteria. They’re going for something somewhere in between, and it’s been a journey to learn that that is valid and possible.

The results of taking low doses of T—or “microdosing” as Alyza calls it—has resulted in subtle physical changes for them. But as Alyza explains in their recent personal essay for Broadly, the most important change was feeling more at home in their body. So on this episode of The VICE Guide To Right Now Podcast, we speak with Alyza Enriquez about their experience microdosing testosterone.

Videos by VICE

You can catch The VICE Guide to Right Now Podcast on Acast, Google Play, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. And sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily.

Sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily.